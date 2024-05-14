Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 54,908 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 54,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $6,412,156.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,677,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,678,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Trading Up 3.4 %

Carvana stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.82. 4,129,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 3.28.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.