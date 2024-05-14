BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $7,155,000.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BLK traded up $12.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $802.97. The company had a trading volume of 492,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,101. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $794.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

