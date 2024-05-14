Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 2.5%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 549,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,741,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

