Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $448.95

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 448.95 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.43), with a volume of 27206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.53).

Zotefoams Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £209.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,315.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 377.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.29.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,684.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Zotefoams

In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). Also, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 5,419 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £21,350.86 ($26,815.95). 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

