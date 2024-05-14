Fair Oaks Income (LON:FAIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.61

Shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 567047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.56.

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fair Oaks Income’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

