Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.94. 15,222,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.