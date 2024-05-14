Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $231.90. 860,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,753. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

