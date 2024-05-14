Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6178 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 2.2 %
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560. Tingyi has a 12 month low of C$18.09 and a 12 month high of C$34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.83.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
