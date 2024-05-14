Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

MFD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 11,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,047. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

