Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.39 and last traded at $71.43. Approximately 816,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,744,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

