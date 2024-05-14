Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after buying an additional 108,029 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $330.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,747. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $165.24 and a 1-year high of $337.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.