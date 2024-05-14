Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2695 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Spectris Stock Performance
Spectris stock remained flat at $17.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Spectris has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.
About Spectris
