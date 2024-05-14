Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 139,065 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. 102,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,903. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of 45.09. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

