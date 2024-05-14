iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 353,177 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,128,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,428. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

