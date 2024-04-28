Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 111 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

