JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $38,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 139,209 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $319,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

