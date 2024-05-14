Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,388. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

