DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 260,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 173,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,439,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000 over the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.