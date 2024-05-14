Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Boosted by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 223,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $471.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,468,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,927,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $235.33 and a one year high of $531.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.55.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092,501 shares of company stock worth $535,778,532 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.