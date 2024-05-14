Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 1.0 %

Lam Research stock traded up $8.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $912.54. The company had a trading volume of 574,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $529.95 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.