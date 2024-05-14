Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $338.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.