Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Lifted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Five Below by 32.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 761,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.16 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

