Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,831 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 442.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. 2,354,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,124. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

