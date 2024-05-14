iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,570. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.