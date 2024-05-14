Janney Capital Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in US Foods by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in US Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in US Foods by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,342. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Get Our Latest Report on USFD

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.