Janney Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Up 1.1 %

AL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 605,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.