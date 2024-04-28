Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
