American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $99.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 771,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.