Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 54,359 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 21st, Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Travis Boersma sold 296,603 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $10,176,448.93.

On Monday, March 4th, Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $11,802,895.86.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,868. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 195.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $41,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

