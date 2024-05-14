RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,242 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

