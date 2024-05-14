Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Dorman Lynn Strahan Sells 2,470 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,470 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $285,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,540.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dorman Lynn Strahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirby alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of Kirby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $325,561.53.

Kirby Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KEX traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $114.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,744. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kirby

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.