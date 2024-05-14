Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $251,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Shopify by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,382,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,485,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,287. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

