Gary L. Hinkle Acquires 613 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,925.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 26,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
