Gary L. Hinkle Acquires 613 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,925.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 26,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

