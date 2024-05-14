Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 997,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,924. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

