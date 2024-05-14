Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $109.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.81. 142,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.