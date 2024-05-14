First United Bank & Trust Invests $56,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $135.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

