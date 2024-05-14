Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PARR. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.