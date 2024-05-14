Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 73,782 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 73,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.64% of Diamondback Energy worth $454,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 226.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.16. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

