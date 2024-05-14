Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 817,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

