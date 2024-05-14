Piper Sandler Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $190.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

