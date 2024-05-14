Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Purchases 125 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley bought 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($186.82).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120.40 ($1.51). 2,713,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,313. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 81.80 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.