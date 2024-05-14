Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Purchases 125 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley bought 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($186.82).
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120.40 ($1.51). 2,713,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,313. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 81.80 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Mitie Group Company Profile
