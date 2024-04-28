The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.8% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $112.73. 6,304,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

