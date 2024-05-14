Nano Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $136.95 million and $2.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,464.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.96 or 0.00701160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00128745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00217260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00097433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

