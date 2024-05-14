Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 370,188 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Copart were worth $403,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

