Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HY opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.