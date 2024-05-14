Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.17% of AZEK worth $291,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after acquiring an additional 853,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 825,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AZEK by 2,948.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 762,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,364,812. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 0.3 %

AZEK opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.