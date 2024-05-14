Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $317.84 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,544,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,841 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.82% of Equitable worth $317,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 579,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,720 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $341,737.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EQH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

