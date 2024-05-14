Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191,199 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $300,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $324.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.79 and its 200-day moving average is $320.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

