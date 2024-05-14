Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.24% of ANSYS worth $391,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.6 %

ANSS stock opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.