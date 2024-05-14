JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 92,737 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.